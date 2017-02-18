Pasco Sheriff’s Office issues alert for missing Brooksville man

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Pasco County have issued an alert for a missing man.

Darby Hulsey, 48, was last seen walking away from his Brooksville residence at approximately 1:30 pm Saturday. He told his wife he was going to a nearby bank.

According to a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office report Hulsey suffers from several mental disorders including anxiety and depression. He stands 5’8’’ tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes.

Hulsey was last seen wearing a dark coat – black or green in color, a Hawaiian style shirt under the coat, beige shorts and black hat.

If you have seen Hulsey or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488.