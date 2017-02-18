One of two Manatee County murder suspects remains at large

Photo of Jose Hernandez (right) and Alan Baily (left). Courtesy of Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Photo of Jose Hernandez (right) and Alan Baily (left). Courtesy of Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Police in Manatee County are looking for one of two suspects in connection with this month’s shooting of Alexander Cherp. Alan Baily, 17 remains at large and is wanted on arrest warrants for murder and armed robbery.

The second suspect, Jose Hernandez, 19 is currently in police custody. He also faces murder and armed robbery charges.

Those with information on Baily’s whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

 

