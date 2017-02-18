MEDIA ADVISORY: Controlled burn ongoing in Lutz

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Dispatch told WFLA a controlled burn is taking place at the intersection of Van Dyke Rd. and Dale Mabry Hwy. in Lutz.  Officials urge the public not to be alarmed, the burn is intentional.

This post will be updated with more developments if necessary.

 

