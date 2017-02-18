MEDIA ADVISORY: Controlled burn ongoing in Lutz

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Dispatch told WFLA a controlled burn is taking place at the intersection of Van Dyke Rd. and Dale Mabry Hwy. in Lutz. Officials urge the public not to be alarmed, the burn is intentional.

This post will be updated with more developments if necessary.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

–WATCH: Woman rescued after sinkhole swallows car

–Better Call Behnken: Tampa man buys truck with 100,000 miles more than advertised

–The Criminal Conscience: ‘Cocaine cowboy’ spent over half of life in and out of prison

–Sarasota Sheriff’s Office pokes fun at man trying to sell weed on Facebook

–Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Feb. 6 to 10