Justin Bieber accused of playing hooky from court

Justin Bieber
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2015, file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. Bieber received a favorable probation report in a misdemeanor vandalism case on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015, and a Los Angeles judge ruled that the pop singer will no longer be on supervised probation in the case, which was filed after he damaged a former neighbor's house with eggs. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The “Sorry” popstar is in hot water as lawyers claim he faked illness to skip out on a court appearance. Lawyers for Justin Bieber told a judge their client was “too ill” to attend a deposition in a legal battle over his song “Sorry.” But hours later, video surfaced showing the singer chugging beers and partying with pals at LA hotspot Bootsy Bellows.

White Hinterland (née Casey Dienel) is taking legal action against the singer for allegedly ripping from one of her songs. Her lawyers, who flew to Los Angeles from Boston for the deposition say the singer has “has thumbed his nose at this court, the lawyers involved…and the judicial system” and requested a court order compelling Bieber to appear in-person in Nashville, Tennessee to complete the deposition.

Last year, White Hinterland sued for unspecified damages after she claims Bieber used her vocals in “Sorry” without permission or payment. Bieber has denied these claims and is demanding the suit be thrown out.

 

