Jacksonville woman arrested for soliciting sex in exchange for Taco Bell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Jacksonville arrested five women on prostitution charges during a string operation on Thursday, according to a report from WJXT. Four of the women are accused of soliciting sex to an undercover detective in exchange for money. The fifth woman, Buffy Suzanne Bryan, 47 reportedly offered oral sex for two soft shell tacos from Taco Bell, which would cost $2.14 at the drive-thru.

All women involved had reportedly been arrested on prostitution charges before Thursday’s sting. Two of the suspects were also charged with use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

WJXT has provided a list of the women arrested and the charges they face:

Buffy Suzanne Bryan, 47, of Jacksonville, is charged with offering, committing or engaging in prostitution or assignation — third and subsequent offense. Police said Thursday was the ninth time she had been arrested for prostitution.

Wendy Deanna Hagan, 47, of Fernandina Beach, is charged with offering, committing or engaging in prostitution or assignation — third and subsequent offense. She has been arrested for offering prostitution more than three times since 2011, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Patricia Heffington, 41, of Jacksonville, is charged with using, or possession with intent to use, drug paraphernalia and offering, committing or engaging in prostitution or assignation — third and subsequent offense. It was her third arrest for prostitution, police said.

Belinda Ray Hersh, 31, is charged with using, or possession with intent to use, drug paraphernalia and offering, committing or engaging in prostitution or assignation — third and subsequent offense. She has been previously arrested for offering prostitution four times dating back to 2011, investigators said.

Rozalia Marshall, 48, of Jacksonville, is charged with using, or possession with intent to use, drug paraphernalia and offering, committing or engaging in prostitution or assignation — third and subsequent offense. Detectives said she has been arrested for prostitution more than three times.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

–Technology helps police arrest suspect in 1992 cold-case sexual assault

–Woman at center of Roe v. Wade dies at 69

–Better Call Behnken: Tampa man buys truck with 100,000 miles more than advertised

–The Criminal Conscience: ‘Cocaine cowboy’ spent over half of life in and out of prison

–Sarasota Sheriff’s Office pokes fun at man trying to sell weed on Facebook

–Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Feb. 6 to 10