Hidden ‘Zealandia’ continent found on Earth

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
NOAA.gov
NOAA.gov

SYDNEY, Australia (WFLA) — A team of researchers with the Geological Society of America have uncovered a new continent.

‘Zealandia,’ located in the Pacific Ocean is a 1.89 million square-mile slab of land wedged between New Zealand and New Caledonia.

According to their study, ‘Zealandia’ is 94 percent submerged in water as a result of crustal erosion.  The Geological Society of America explains, “a continent can be so submerged yet unfragmented makes it a useful and thought-provoking geodynamic end member in exploring the cohesion and breakup of continental crust.”

Researchers say the region should be considered a geological continent instead of fragmented islands, as previously thought.

The newly discovered region brings Earth’s number of continents up to seven.  Europe and Asia are commonly thought to be two separate continents, but geologists claim they are actually one geological continent called ‘Eurasia.’

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s