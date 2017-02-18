Hidden ‘Zealandia’ continent found on Earth

SYDNEY, Australia (WFLA) — A team of researchers with the Geological Society of America have uncovered a new continent.

‘Zealandia,’ located in the Pacific Ocean is a 1.89 million square-mile slab of land wedged between New Zealand and New Caledonia.

According to their study, ‘Zealandia’ is 94 percent submerged in water as a result of crustal erosion. The Geological Society of America explains, “a continent can be so submerged yet unfragmented makes it a useful and thought-provoking geodynamic end member in exploring the cohesion and breakup of continental crust.”

Researchers say the region should be considered a geological continent instead of fragmented islands, as previously thought.

The newly discovered region brings Earth’s number of continents up to seven. Europe and Asia are commonly thought to be two separate continents, but geologists claim they are actually one geological continent called ‘Eurasia.’

