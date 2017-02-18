HCSO: Two men arrested, suspected of trying to lure girl into stolen jeep

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested two men driving a stolen Jeep who are believed to be the same men who tried to lure a teen girl into their vehicle Thursday morning.

Thursday morning, deputies said a Sebring High School student reported to her school resource deputy that she was walking on Penny Avenue when an older model Jeep Cherokee drove past her, coming so close she was afraid it would hit her. Deputies said the driver stopped, backed up, and the two men inside began talking to her, asking her questions like how old she was, where she was going, and acting very strange – looking around as if they were nervous about something. The driver then parked and exited the vehicle asking her if she was scared, according to deputies, and she told him no. However, she had called her mother on her cell phone and deputies said she told them that her mother was listening to them, but they could not hear her.

When the driver asked her to get into the car, deputies said her mother told her not to speak to them and to run. The girl said she could see a man she knew standing outside his house, so she began walking towards him, according to the sheriff’s office, and the driver got back into the Jeep and the men drove away.

Deputies said the girl described the driver as being medium skin toned, with a thin build, short hair, and tattoos on his face and the passenger as dark skinned, heavy set, with short hair.

At around 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies said an off-duty Sebring police officer spotted the Jeep, but lost sight of it. Members of the TAC Team flooded the area, and the Jeep was found within 15 minutes, according to authorities. Deputies said the two men came out of the home, got into the Jeep, but were arrested before they could drive away. Deputies said the two men – and the Jeep – exactly match the description given by the girl.

Deputies said one of the men was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and the other was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

“The TAC team is strategically deployed to arrest high-interest targets, suppress street-level drug dealers and eradicate criminal strongholds throughout Highlands County,” said Major Mike Brown, who commands the TAC team, which is led by Sgt. Mike Abell. “The team is made up of smart and tenacious detectives. When we have a challenge, they are who I tap to fulfill the mission.”