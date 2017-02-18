Florida Panthers stay hot, down Ducks 4-1 behind goal from Jagr

ap By Published: Updated:

Florida Panthers stay hot, down Ducks 4-1 behind goal from Jagr
Florida Panthers stay hot, down Ducks 4-1 behind goal from Jagr (Send To News)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Jaromir Jagr scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and James Reimer made 35 saves as the Florida Panthers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Friday night for their third consecutive win.

Colton Sceviour had a goal, Aaron Ekblad scored on the power play and Derek MacKenzie added an empty-net goal, giving the Panthers six wins in their last seven games. Florida now trails Toronto by one point for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Andrew Cogliano scored a short-handed goal and John Gibson stopped 27 shots for the Ducks, who had picked up a point in 12 of their previous 14 home games.

Jagr gave Florida a 2-1 lead with a moment of his ageless brilliance. Jagr stole the puck from defenseman Josh Manson coming out from behind the Ducks’ net and calmly used a series of dekes before pocketing his 760th career goal.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

WATCH: Woman rescued after sinkhole swallows car

Better Call Behnken: Tampa man buys truck with 100,000 miles more than advertised

The Criminal Conscience: ‘Cocaine cowboy’ spent over half of life in and out of prison

Sarasota Sheriff’s Office pokes fun at man trying to sell weed on Facebook

Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Feb. 6 to 10

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s