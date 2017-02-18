Deputies: Polk Co. teen runs stop sign, causes fatal crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was killed and another injured when a teenage driver didn’t see a stop sign and careened into another car in Polk County on Friday evening.

Crash investigators said 43-year-old Angela Dickhaus of Frostproof had just left a fast food restaurant around 8 p.m. and was traveling on Scenic Highway (SR17) near Old Fort Meade Road when her Nissan Altima was struck by a Ford F-150 truck driven by a male teen.

That teen driver, Tristan Benning, told investigators he was traveling on Old Fort Meade Road and did not see the stop sign, according to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office media release.

The vehicles spun and crashed into a power pole.

“The passenger in the Altima, Angela’s mother, 66-year-old Leilani Dickhaus, died at the scene,” according to investigators.

Neither teen nor the passenger in his truck were injured.

The investigation is ongoing. No word on charges at this time.

 

