‘Blind Sheikh’ World Trade Center bomber dies in prison

FILE PHOTO - Egyptian Omar Abdel-Rahman speaks during a news conference in this still image taken from February 1993 video footage in New York, U.S. on January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV/File Photo
BUTNER, N.C. (AP) – A federal prison official says a blind Egyptian cleric serving a life sentence in the United States in connection with a failed plot to blow up landmarks in New York City has died.

Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman died early Saturday. Abdel-Rahman was sentenced to life in prison after his 1995 conviction for his advisory role in a plot to blow up landmarks, including the United Nations, and several bridges and tunnels.

Kenneth McKoy of the Federal Correction Complex in Butner, North Carolina, said Rahman died at 5:40 a.m. after a long battle with diabetes and coronary artery disease.

