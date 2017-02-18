Basketball shootout ends in a surprise ‘prom-posal’

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A game of one-on-one basketball at Christian County High School ended in a surprise “prom-posal.”

The school posted video to its Twitter page showing Caleb Lancaster in a shootout with varsity basketball player Jaylen Sebree.

After Lancaster makes the basket, he’s told to turn around. That’s where several girls are holding signs reading “Wanna take a shot at prom?”

Lancaster hugs Kadie Bumpas, as he accepts her “prom-posal.”

