WATCH: 11-foot python slithers into South Florida student’s car

A South Florida college student says he was startled when he saw a large snake crawl under his roommate's car. NBC News image
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) – A South Florida college student says he was startled when he saw a large snake crawl under his roommate’s car.

Nova Southeastern University students Ross Price and James Hand called an exterminator on Feb. 1, but were told it was too late to send someone. So they called the Davie Police Department.

The SunSentinel reports Officer Tony Bernardo – the go-to guy for dealing with wildlife – and two other officers responded. The snake put up a fight and moved deep into the Toyota Camry’s engine compartment. Eventually, they pulled out an 11-foot reticulated python.

Police spokesman Mark Leone says it was likely a pet because it was in a residential area. The snake was turned over to a company licensed by the state to care for exotic animals.

Davie Police Department photo of the python removed from a student's car.
