Wanted: Criminals on the Pasco County Sheriff’s radar

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A handful of criminals are wanted for a variety of charges in Pasco County.

Rocky Gomez, 36

Gomez has been featured on the Crime Stoppers website for awhile now, according to the sheriff’s office. He is wanted for four sexual battery warrants, two of which are capital felonies. Gomez is said to have fled to the area of Hastings, Nebraska in 2013.

Moises Mestanza, 57

Mestanza has three warrants for lewd and lascivious exhibition. He is a pilot and the sheriff’s office has received tips advising he may have fled from Florida to Illinois, Arizona, or even Peru. The bonds on his warrants exceed $750,000.

Briann Crowe, 25

Crowe is wanted for two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle in Pasco and Hillsborough counties. Crowe has an alias and goes by Morgan Brianne.

John Lentz, 52

Lentz has four warrants for sexual battery on a victim under 12-years-old. His warrants were issued in January, but his whereabouts are unknown.

Charles Deal, 42

Deal has a warrant for possession of methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office said he knows of the warrant and a deputy was told Deal made a comment that “cops would have to kill him,” and he displayed a pistol. Deal allegedly keeps the gun under the driver’s seat of his Dodge pick-up truck.

Daniel Santos, 21

Santos has four warrants for his arrest in Pasco County. Two are direct file failure to appears and two are arrest orders for scheming to defraud or criminal use of personal identification. Santos is known to carry firearms and is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to frequent adult entertainment establishments in Tampa.

Terrance Moore, 21

Moore is wanted for possession of cocaine, felony battery and discharge of a firearm in public. The Crime Stoppers website warns Moore may be armed.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW