Universal Orlando begins seasonal pricing, increases ticket prices at gate

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Universal Orlando has increased its one-day tickets sold at the gate, according to a theme park spokesperson.

Adult guests who purchase one-day, park-to-park tickets at the gate will pay $169 – an increase of $14. A park-to-park pass for a child is $164 at the gate. A one-day, one-park ticket purchased at the gate will also increase $14. An adult ticket will be $119, and a child ticket will be $114.

The seasonal pricing increase went into effect Friday.

Tickets purchased online, tickets purchased in advance and multi-day tickets will not be affected by the seasonal price increase.

“This affects our walk-up price only,” Universal Orlando spokesperson Tom Schroder said in an email.

Before the changes, a one-day, park-to-park ticket cost $155 for adults and $150 for children at the gate.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

–Target 8: Hillsborough firefighters know when drug screenings are coming

–Pasco paving company dumps diesel fuel instead of weed killer on crumbling driveways

–Ag. Commissioner Adam Putnam to view Polk brush fire damage

–Airport agents seize horse genitals hidden in juice boxes

–You’ve never seen a dad-to-be more excited over a birth announcement

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories