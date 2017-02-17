Universal Orlando begins seasonal pricing, increases ticket prices at gate

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Universal Orlando has increased its one-day tickets sold at the gate, according to a theme park spokesperson.

Adult guests who purchase one-day, park-to-park tickets at the gate will pay $169 – an increase of $14. A park-to-park pass for a child is $164 at the gate. A one-day, one-park ticket purchased at the gate will also increase $14. An adult ticket will be $119, and a child ticket will be $114.

The seasonal pricing increase went into effect Friday.

Tickets purchased online, tickets purchased in advance and multi-day tickets will not be affected by the seasonal price increase.

“This affects our walk-up price only,” Universal Orlando spokesperson Tom Schroder said in an email.

Before the changes, a one-day, park-to-park ticket cost $155 for adults and $150 for children at the gate.

