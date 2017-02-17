Trump speaks at Boeing facility in South Carolina

(AP) — President Donald Trump toured a Boeing facility in South Carolina where the company is unveiling its new Dreamliner aircraft.
Boeing executives described the plane to Trump before taking him up a flight of stairs to see inside the 787-10 Dreamliner.
Trump was accompanied on the tour by his daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the president.
Boeing says Trump is the first president to visit the facility, which dates to 2009. The plant is non-unionized; workers there this week voted overwhelmingly against an effort to unionize.
The company says every president since Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt has visited a Boeing plant or facility.
