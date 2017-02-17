Thief randomly attacks Sarasota woman with tire iron

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a frightening crime that deputies say could happen to anyone.

Just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, a woman was pumping gas at a Radiant gas station on Bee Ridge Road when a man approached her.

Officials say the man demanded her purse then hit her with a tire iron on her hand.

After hitting her, the man took off. Deputies searched for him and less than 20 minutes later, investigators found the suspect’s car at a Walmart parking lot and there was a tire iron inside.

Gregory Scribner was arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He has a criminal history with prior charges of burglary, battery and fraud.

Deputies say this was a crime of opportunity and the woman didn’t do anything wrong.

It’s a reminder that people need to always stay vigilant in public.

