(WFLA) – Known as a “cocaine cowboy,” Steve Lamb lived his whole life breaking the law.

A lucrative drug dealing business back-and-forth form Jamaica to St. Petersburg soon put him at oods with police.

Lamb, who is now 64, spent at least 35 years of his life in and out of prison.

He sits down with News Channel 8’s Jenn Holloway to discuss his criminal past and what’s in store for the future.