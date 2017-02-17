Smoke from 4,000 acre Polk brush fire closes CR 630, SR 60

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Devastation continues to sweep through Polk County this morning as wildfires rage through the River Ranch Hunt Club and Indian Lake Estates area.

The brush fire has already burned more than 4,000 acres and officials expect more devastation.

So far, nine mobile homes have burned, two single-family homes are ruined, several cars have caught fire and one dog has died.

This is the third day that crews have worked around the clock to fight this wildfire and crews from other counties have been called in to help.

The area is extremely smoky and foggy this morning and the Florida Highway Patrol cautions all drivers in the area.

CR 630 between Walk in Water Road and State Road 60 have been closed due to low visibility.

Due to low visibility, SR 60 is closed in two locations. SR 60 is also closed in both directions from CR 630 to Yeehaw Junction. SR 60 is also closed between CR 630 and Walk in Water Road. Polk County Fire Rescue is asking motorists avoid the area

Later this morning, Florida Agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam will be out to view some of the damage and also address the media about the dangerous weather conditions that are fueling this brush fire.

800 homes were ordered to evacuate on Wednesday because of the fire. Residents were allowed to return on Thursday.

