Silver Airways adds more non-stop flights to the Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – Silver Airways is making it easier (and cheaper) to fly to the Bahamas. The largest US carrier to the Bahamas has rolled out additional non-stop trips from Florida to the Bahamas, adding nearly 25 percent more flights to their schedule.

  • Fort Lauderdale – George Town (Exuma)
  • Fort Lauderdale – Governor’s Harbour (Eleuthera)
  • Jacksonville – Marsh Harbour (Abacos)
  • Orlando – Eleuthera
  • Orlando – Marsh Harbour (Abacos)
  • Fort Myers – Nassau
  • Tampa – Marsh Harbour (Abacos)

Travelers in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Tampa will also see increased number of trips to Bimini, Eleuthera, Marsh Harbour (Abacos) and Treasure Cay (Abacos).

The airline is offering fares from $69 at silverairways.com today through February 27, 2017, for travel on or before May 3, 2017.

