Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Feb. 6 to 10

State inspectors temporarily closed one Tampa Bay area restaurant from February 6 to February 10, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurant that was closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Melonie’s Restaurant located at 209 E Main St. in Dundee

Feb. 10, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 9 violations

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found.

5 moist rodent droppings were found under a small portion of the front counter.

12-15 moist rodent droppings were found under the soda cooler unit.

Numerous other rodent droppings were found in the kitchen and storage areas.

A rodent burrow and rodent nesting materials were found on the side of the stand-up, reach-in freezer.

Restaurant was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

Feb. 11, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 4 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from February 6, to February 10, 2017.

Hibachi Buffet located at 10421 US 19 in Port Richey, 43 violations

In-use utensils were stored in unclean water above 135 degrees Fahrenheit.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cutting boards were stained and soiled.

Zapata’s Mexican Grill located at 3970 Tampa Rd. in Oldsmar, 46 violations

Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

Pesticide labeled for household use only was present in the establishment.

Potentially hazardous cold food held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Happi Wok located at 1252 County Rd 1 in Dunedin, 28 violations

Nonfood-grade containers were used for food storage.

Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in the reach-in freezer.

Stored food was not covered in the walk-in cooler.

The Original Mama Maria’s Greek Cuisine located at 503 N. Pinellas Ave. in Tarpon Springs, 34 violations

Raw chicken was stored over raw shrimp, and raw fish was stored in the walk-in cooler.

Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon the minimum required cooking temperature in the reach-in freezer: Raw hamburger was stored over french fries in the reach-in freezer.

A Stop Sale Order was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.

Nickel City Restaurant & Bar located at 7658 Park Blvd. in Pinellas Park, 27 violations

Moldy oranges were found in the walk-in cooler.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.

Fish was stored over ice cream in a 2-door cooler, and raw chicken was stored over soy sauce in the walk-in cooler.

Hibachi Buffet located at 10421 US 19 in Port Richey, 50 violations

Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon the minimum required cooking temperature in the walk-in cooler: Raw chicken was stored over beef.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches that were found: One live roach was found on the bottom shelf at the server’s station under some tea urns.

Shell eggs were found with cracks or broken shells.

The Original Mama Maria’s Greek Cuisine located at 503 N Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, 54 violations

An employee touched ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.

Raw chicken was stored over raw shrimp and raw fish in the reach-in cooler.

Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in reach-in freezer. Raw hamburger was stored over french fries in the reach-in freezer.

Beef O’ Brady’s located at 2819 S MacDill Ave. in Tampa, 33 violations

Restaurant was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

An employee handled soiled equipment and utensils then engaged in food preparation by handing clean equipment without washing their hands.

The reach-in cooler shelves had rust that has pitted the surface.

Yummy House China Bistro located at 2620 East Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa, 41 violations

An employee coughed, sneezed, used a handkerchief, used tobacco, ate, drank and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment and utensils without washing their hands.

An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves to work with food.

A bleach bottle was stored with food.

