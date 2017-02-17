Priceline hiring for work-from-home position

Priceline

(WCMH) – If you’re looking for a job you can do from the comfort of your own home, this might be what you’re looking for.

NexRep is hiring customer support representatives to answer calls for Priceline.

According to the job post:

You’ll be multi-tasking between several applications to research customer solutions and speaking with customers, hotel personnel and rental agencies in a fast-paced environment. The work is challenging, but you will benefit from comprehensive certification and a support team with real people who are there to guide you through the onboarding and certification processes.

You need to have at least two computer monitors along with Microsoft Word and Adobe Acrobat.

The job starts at $10 per hour and requires at least 25 hours per week of availability between 1 pm and 1 am eastern.

NexRep also has listings for work-from-home call agents for several other companies, including Grubhub and As Seen on TV.

