Pasco man says 4 pit bulls mauled his deer at wildlife sanctuary

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several pit bulls in Pasco County escaped from their yard and mauled a deer to death, according to owners of a wildlife rescue.

Chris Focke, who rescued the deer eight years ago, told WFLA that his neighbor’s four pit bulls crossed a fence line and attacked the deer.  Focke was bitten as he tried to fight them off.

The pit bull’s owner allegedly heard the commotion and jumped the fence to try to stop the attack, but not in time to save the deer.

Focke filed a complaint with Pasco County Animal Care and Control.

Pasco County officials say the owner has surrendered three of the four dogs involved in the attack.  Focke told WFLA he believes all four dogs should be removed from the home.

 

