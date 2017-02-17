Polk fire grows to 5,000 acres, officials warn residents to prepare

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam on Friday toured the damage caused by a huge wildfire in Polk County.

The fire broke out on Wednesday and as of Friday afternoon has burned 5,000 acres in the River Ranch Hunt Club and Indian Lake Estates area. Fire officials say the blaze is 50 percent contained.

Some firefighters say the brush fire is the worst they’ve seen. This is the third day that crews have worked around the clock to fight this wildfire and crews from other counties have been called in to help.

Putnam said Friday that he expects the fire to continue to spread because of low humidity. Forecasts predict hotter and drier conditions than normal throughout the state in the coming months, and wildfires are anticipated to increase throughout the state due to these conditions.

Putnam warned residents to prepare and make sure the area around their homes is clear of brush and other items that could catch fire. “Have what we call a defensible zone, plenty of area between you and the woods. No palmetto up to your house. Have hoses and sprinkles ready ,” he said.

Putnam compared the fire to the wildfires that caused devastating damage in 1998 and even postponed the Daytona 500.

There are more than 50 active wildfires currently burning throughout Florida. Since January, the Florida Forest Service and its partners have responded to more than 466 wildfires that burned more than 9,400.

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FloridaForestService.com.

