Magazine sale scheme irks Largo Vice Mayor

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Carlos Deltoro wasn’t handing out candy hearts and roses on Valentine’s Day, according to Largo police.

He approached Largo Vice Mayor Curtis Holmes in his yard and made small talk about being a new neighbor, attending the University of South Florida and selling magazines for a trip to London.

“And I said, ‘you know something friend? I think you’re just lying through your teeth,’” said Holmes.

Holmes called Deltoro’s bluff.

“’You’ve lied to me about your address, you don’t have a student I.D. and you’ve got a scam going [because] you’ve already told me you got money from my neighbor,” said Holmes.

Largo police said Deltoro asked for a donation to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. That’s news to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

“All lies,” said Lt. Joe Coyle of the Largo Police Department. “No, he wasn’t even selling magazines,” he added.

8 On Your Side’s Mark Douglas uncovered a similar scheme three years ago.

“We sell magazines and have fun doing it,” yelled a young seller as he sat in a van.

Same script, they were dropped off to go door-to-door, selling magazine subscriptions, supposedly, for another hospital.

Holmes confronted Deltoro, demanding a refund for his neighbor.

“And he opens this portfolio, it is full of cash and checks. And I said, ‘hand it over.’”

A van pulled up, just like three years ago, and off they went, except police found it later and arrested Deltoro.

“I’m glad they caught them. It’s about time they got ’em. Just remember, if they come to your door, no money to ’em,” Holmes warned.

Deltoro is charged with scheming to defraud and home solicitation without a permit. That permit has to be displayed. He has a prior conviction for the very same thing.

