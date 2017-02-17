Golfest 2017

Saturday, February 18th from 9am – 4pm
Sunday, February 19th from 9am – 3pm
Golfest is Tampa Bay’s largest outdoor golf demo day and exhibition show.
Golfest offers customers a chance to try and buy golf’s latest equipment from most golf manufactures as well as visit over 20 of the Tampa Bay Area’s small business tents.
Highlighting the 2017 Golfest will be the “Great Tampa Teach In.” Some of the best instructors from all over the country will share their knowledge of the game, answer questions from fans and give clinics all throughout the weekend. There will also be putting and chipping clinics given by local PGA members going on all throughout the day that are included with your admission.
Make sure to check out the Paradise Golf Craft Beer Experience and then head over to the putting green for our putting contest that includes over $1,000 worth of giveaways and prizes as well as out US Kids Golf Family Fun Zone.
The Sickles High School Golf Teams will be hosting a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia, gift baskets, rounds of golf and much more. Make sure to check that out as all proceeds will be donated!
Do you want to trade in your current golf club(s)? Bring them to Golfest and you can! Golf Club Dealz is now the official Golfest Trade-In Vendor. They will be at Golfest all weekend taking in your trades to put towards your brand new purchase!
