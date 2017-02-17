Golfest 2017

Daytime Web Staff Published: Updated:
rsz_golfest_2017

http://www.tampabaydowns.com

 

Saturday, February 18th from 9am – 4pm
&
Sunday, February 19th from 9am – 3pm

Golfest is Tampa Bay’s largest outdoor golf demo day and exhibition show.

Golfest offers customers a chance to try and buy golf’s latest equipment from most golf manufactures as well as visit over 20 of the Tampa Bay Area’s small business tents.

Highlighting the 2017 Golfest will be the “Great Tampa Teach In.” Some of the best instructors from all over the country will share their knowledge of the game, answer questions from fans and give clinics all throughout the weekend. There will also be putting and chipping clinics given by local PGA members going on all throughout the day that are included with your admission.

Make sure to check out the Paradise Golf Craft Beer Experience and then head over to the putting green for our putting contest that includes over $1,000 worth of giveaways and prizes as well as out US Kids Golf Family Fun Zone.

The Sickles High School Golf Teams will be hosting a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia, gift baskets, rounds of golf and much more. Make sure to check that out as all proceeds will be donated!

Do you want to trade in your current golf club(s)? Bring them to Golfest and you can! Golf Club Dealz is now the official Golfest Trade-In Vendor. They will be at Golfest all weekend taking in your trades to put towards your brand new purchase!

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s