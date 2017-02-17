Orlando flamingo killer unfit to stand trial

The Orlando man accused of fatally attacking “Pinky” the flamingo at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has been found mentally unfit to stand trial, a judge ruled on Friday.

After reviewing the results of a mental evaluation, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Tom Barber determined Joseph Corrao, 45 will not stand trial on an aggravated animal cruelty charge after killing Pinky, a beloved flamenco-dancing flamingo.

Police say while Corrao visited Busch Gardens with his family last summer, he reached into a pen to pick up the animal and then threw the flamingo to the ground, causing serious injuries. Pinky had to be put down and her death sent shock waves across Tampa Bay.

Corrao, now free on bond is due back in court on March 22.

