Exclusive: A look inside the Belleview Biltmore as it undergoes renovations

Belleair, Fla (WFLA) – The historic Belleview Biltmore hotel is getting an entirely new look and purpose and we’re taking you for an exclusive look inside.
The 120-year-old Queen Anne style Victorian hotel will become the Belleview Inn – the centerpiece of the new Belleview Place residential community.
News Channel 8 got an exclusive inside look at the facility being redesigned by JMC Design and Development.
JMC Superintendent Steve Wood said they plan to preserve as much of the old structure as they can. A lot, he said, will have to be removed. He said the company is preserving as much of the original wood as possible from the structure.
The Biltmore was moved 320 feet on December 21st as part of preparations for Belleview Place construction. The move took several hours and was accomplished by putting 47 computerized carts underneath the salvaged hotel.
The company said the Biltmore will become the longest continuously operating Henry B. Plant-built hotel when renovations are completed by mid-2018.
Inside, you can see most of the walls have been stripped down. Most of the wood flooring will be salvaged. Fireplaces will be restored, but not operable.
It will take a little more than a year for it to be completely redone.
Check out our photos from the tour.
Inside the Belleview Biltmore as it undergoes a transformation
Inside the Belleview Biltmore as it undergoes a transformation x
Latest Galleries
-
Photos: Timeline of eaglet E9 hatching, second egg still incubating
-
Photos: Truck crashes into Pasco Co house, injuring 4
-
Top ten celebrity homes to hit the market in 2016
-
PHOTOS: Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office ‘Elf on the Shelf’
-
George Michael: Through The Years
-
Christmas card features cute fire department babies
-
Photos: 19 sea turtles delivered to Tampa area for rehabilitation
-
Portion of famous Belleview Biltmore Hotel to be moved
-
Fatal accident in Tampa blocking Dale Mabry Highway intersection
-
TAKE A TOUR: President-elect Trump’s first mansion
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW
- Target 8: Social Security Administration declares St. Pete woman dead
- 42 arrested in Polk Co. after undercover child porn, sex offender investigation
- Mulberry boy, 15, accused of shooting, killing his mom’s boyfriend
- Pasco woman arrested after leaving 4-year-old to care for sibling, 2, alone