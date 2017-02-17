Crash causes backup on Courtney Campbell Causeway

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – If you drive the Courtney Campbell Causeway from Pinellas County to Tampa, you might want to find an alternate route this morning.

A crash on the bridge has traffic backed up all the way to Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash is in an eastbound lane and is slowing traffic considerably, as of 8:20 a.m. on Friday.

Suggested alternate routes include taking the Howard Frankland Bridge or driving through Oldsmar on Hillsborough Avenue.

