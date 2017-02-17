Boy with incurable eye disease to see Disney World, thanks to Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A young boy’s dream of seeing Disney World was fulfilled by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and some kind-hearted strangers.

Nine-year-old Aiden Mullins has an eye disease that will one day cause him to go blind. It’s called Retinas Pigmentosa.

“His eyes will gradually, slowly get worse and worse,” said Rachel Lowrie, Mullin’s mother.

Before he loses his eyesight donations from people all over are helping him to see “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

“I want to see Goofy,” Mullins said.

With the help of Deputy Tommy Paradiso, they set up a GoFundMe account.

Thursday, the sheriff’s office surprised the family with tickets, spending money and gifts.

Some of the money raised will also go towards Tyler’s treatment.

