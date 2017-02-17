Better Call Behnken: Tampa man buys truck with 100,000 miles more than advertised

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Josue Torres’ dream truck turned into a real problem when he learned the truck had more than 100,000 miles more than the dealership advertised.

Torres bought the 2004 Ford F350 from Mirabella Motors in Tampa.

Just three weeks later, he said he started to have problems with the car. First, a $800 repair, then he discovered thousands of dollars more in repairs needed to be done.

Concerned, he then called the Department of Motor Vehicles to check up on the truck’s history. He discovered the truck had at least 235,000 miles, not the 116,000 he had been told.

He called the dealership for answers, but three weeks later, he had yet to hear from the owner himself, and a salesman had no answers for him.

“Even if I want to sell it to somebody else, I’m going to have a problem with the mileage,” Torres said. “No one will want to buy this truck and I don’t want to put money into it with this many miles.”

He reported the issue to the DMV and an investigation began. In the meantime, he also called 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken.

We paid the dealership a visit, looking for owner Tony Mirabella. A sales manager at his other dealership, Tampa Mitsubishi, called him to discuss the issue. Things changed quickly and a deal was offered to Torres.

The dealership said it is a victim, too, because it paid way too much for the truck at an auction, thinking it had 116,000 miles. Now, the dealership will likely take a loss.

The dealership offered Torres his down payment back, as well as his trade-in vehicle. The dealership will take back the truck and pay off Torres’ loan.

Torres is thrilled with the result. He learned a big lesson to check out used cars thoroughly and will confirm mileage before he purchases again.

