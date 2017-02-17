8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | February 18-19

1. Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival (Saturday)

Beer sipping, bourbon tasting and BBQ are making their way to the Tampa Bay area. Get the details

2. Grand Central Chili Cookoff (Saturday)

The best of the best create chili with style flares for this celebrity judge tasting. Get the details

3. Gumbo and Jazz Festival (Saturday)

Mardi Gras has arrived. Enjoy jazz from the Sauce Boss while he prepares his famous gumbo. Get the details

4. Weinermobile Comes to Town (Saturday)

The Wienermobile is coming to the Tampa Bay area for your kids. Get the details

5. Teddy Bears in Tampa (Sunday)

Teddy bear artists from all over will show thousands of bears and other stuffed animals. Get the details

6. Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live (Saturday)

The Dinosaur Zoo Live puppets bring joy to kids in this entertaining and educational live show. Get the details

7. Bay Area Renaissance Festival: Highland Fling (Saturday, Sunday)

Live like a royal at the 2017 festival, which runs every weekend through April 2. Get the details

8. Wicked (Saturday, Sunday)

The acclaimed musical shares the untold story of the witches of Oz long before Dorothy arrived. Get the details

MORE

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add it on our Out & About section. http://8.wfla.com/1zWdKvD

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS!

Did you go to a cool event this weekend? If so, we’d love to see pictures. Make sure you include your name and a brief description of the event where the photos were taken, including the city.

Share your photos with us on the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/wflanewschannel8.

You can also tag us on Twitter, https://twitter.com/WFLA_OutAbout.

If you’d prefer, email them to us: News@wfla.com

WEATHER

We understand that the weather is a key element in planning your weekend. Don’t worry! The Storm Team 8 weather team is on your side. Here’s the latest forecast >> http://bit.ly/19b8ICY