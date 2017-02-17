7-year-old asks Google for a job, gets response from CEO

(CNN) — When most people apply for jobs, they have trouble even making it past human resources. But, one seven-year-old made it straight to the CEO of one of the world’s most powerful companies.

Chloe Bridgewater knew google was the company for her when she saw pictures of the company’s office. So, she sent the tech giant a letter explaining that she also wanted to sit on bean bags and go down slides.

Like any good candidate, she didn’t focus only on benefits. Chloe also highlighted her qualifications like playing games on her tablet and excelling at math.

Her father was surprised when google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote back.

Pichai didn’t offer her a job, but he did tell her to keep working hard and to follow her dreams.

Chloe’s father posted Pichai’s letter online and thanked the executive for writing to his daughter.

