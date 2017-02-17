PHOTOS: 6 dogs rescued from Korean dog meat farm up for adoption today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dogs rescued from a Korean dog meat farm will be available for adoption at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay beginning at noon on Friday.

Billy, Banjo, Bambi, Alphie, Jenna and Zoe are ready to find their new homes.

Those interested in adopting the dogs must go to the shelter.  Adoptions are on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Humane Society said that the dogs have specific needs and require a level of care that may be too much for some families.  Adoptions will be approved or denied based on the discretion of staff.

Earlier this month, two dogs were adopted by a Humane Society worker and a volunteer.

The dogs were rescued by the Humane Society International.  The organization went through Asia and rounded up the dogs, saving their lives from slaughter.  The hope is to snuff out the dog meat trade altogether.

All adoptable pets can be seen on the Humane Society of Tampa Bay website.

