2 Florida women arrested for prostitution at massage parlors

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two women were arrested after deputies and police said they shut down two St. Lucie County massage parlors for prostitution.

The investigation led officials to the Oriental Asian Spa and Asian Massage in Port St. Lucie, WPTV reports.

Undercover detectives were solicited for sex acts, the St. Lucie County Sheriff said.

Investigators charged Ziuqin Yang, 53, with two counts of engaging in prostitution and Qiuling Li, 47, with a count of permitting prostitution and one count of engaging in prostitution.

Both were booked in the St. Lucie County Jail.

