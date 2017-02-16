Will you McMarry me: Man proposes with McDonald’s nuggets

600x338_Lila_Gross By Published: Updated:
McMarry Me

(WFLA) — Every engagement is special, but the way one Illinois man proposed to his girlfriend is getting a lot of attention.

Typically an engagement ring comes in a ring box, but one man did things a little differently.Kristian Helton said girlfriend loves McDonald’s chicken nuggets so much.

Kristian Helton said girlfriend loves McDonald’s chicken nuggets so much, so he decided to propose to her by putting the ring in a box of nuggets.

With the chicken nuggets and ring ready to go, he popped the question with a written message that said — “will you McMarry me?

“Her love for chicken nuggets I’m sure is more than she loves me,” Helton said.

She said yes and the two plan to get hitched next Valentine’s Day.

McDonald’s said they will even cater the event.

The proposal has become such a hit on social media. It has thousands of “likes” and retweets.”

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for trending and social media stories.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s