Will you McMarry me: Man proposes with McDonald’s nuggets

(WFLA) — Every engagement is special, but the way one Illinois man proposed to his girlfriend is getting a lot of attention.

Kristian Helton said girlfriend loves McDonald’s chicken nuggets so much, so he decided to propose to her by putting the ring in a box of nuggets.

With the chicken nuggets and ring ready to go, he popped the question with a written message that said — “will you McMarry me?

“Her love for chicken nuggets I’m sure is more than she loves me,” Helton said.

She said yes and the two plan to get hitched next Valentine’s Day.

McDonald’s said they will even cater the event.

The proposal has become such a hit on social media. It has thousands of “likes” and retweets.”

