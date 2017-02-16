Trump to name new Labor nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump plans a news conference about midday Thursday to announce his nominee for labor secretary – “a star, great person,” in his words.

Trump’s first pick for the job, fast food chain executive Andy Puzder, withdrew from consideration after it was revealed he employed a housekeeper who wasn’t authorized to work in the U.S.

Trump has blamed Senate Democrats for stalling or complicating the confirmation process of several of his Cabinet nominees.

