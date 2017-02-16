You’ve just finished a big meal, and you’re stuffed. You’re thinking of taking a walk or even a stretch before clearing the table, but the thought of just getting out of your chair seems like a challenge. This phenomenon commonly referred to as a “food coma” but is it a real medical condition? Bradenton Cardiology Center and Daytime’s resident doctor, Srini Iyengar was here to give us the scoop on the food coma
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.