St. Pete woman shoots man breaking into her home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a St. Petersburg woman shot a man who was breaking into her home on Thursday morning.

Mary Starling Shirley, age 66, saw the man coming into a side window of her home around 6:13 a.m., St. Petersburg police said.

Shirley warned the trespasser she was armed and ready to shoot.  When Timothy Scott Tugman, 48, did not retreat, he was shot with a large-caliber revolver.

Tugman was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and treated for a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive and will be charged with Occupied Residential Burglary.

