Speed Busters: Wesley Chapel woman ‘running for her life’ from speeders

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – When Speed Buster Reporter Leslee Lacey heard from a woman who felt like drivers were making her “run for her life,” she grabbed her Speedbuster gun and headed to Wesley Chapel.

Country Walk resident Kathy Mozer runs along Country Point Blvd. One of the perks of living in Florida is that it’s almost always nice weather for a run, even in the winter.

Kathy is concerned there is significant speeding along the road and there is a strong glare from the sun at certain times which makes it extra dangerous.

Last year, a Wiregrass High School graduate was killed in a speeding car crash. A couple months after that tragedy, a community landscaper lost his leg after being hit while using his blower. That accident was due to glare coming at the driver’s windshield.

Armed with the Speed Buster radar gun, Leslee clocked speeders going more than 15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. At least one vehicle was clocked at 54 mph in the 30 mph zone.

School bus stops, neighbors walking their dogs, a nearby clubhouse with a tennis court and soccer field are all adding to more cars and traffic in the area.

Community officer Rick Meager coincidentally happened to be speed busting just down from Leslee. Meager told her he caught someone going 50mph.

Meager is also frustrated about the speeders along his patrol. He said he suggested speed humps to the county, but was turned down.

Kathy is hoping something can be done to make drivers put on the brakes. Perhaps a flashing speed sign, or more speed signs, or a stop sign to break up the traffic.

“People just need to slow down, Mozer said. “There’s nothing more important than someone’s life.”

Deputy Meager is onboard with the stop sign and will be trying to get one installed on the roadway.

Leslee, of course, will be following up on it.

If you have a speeding concern contact Leslee at her Facebook page and she will do her best to bring Speed Busters to your area.

