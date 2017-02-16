Polk Co. Brush Fire: Residents in 800 evacuated homes allowed to return

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents who were evacuated from 800 Polk County homes on Wednesday because of a brush fire were allowed to return to their homes on Thursday morning.

The brush fire broke out in the area of 7200 Highway 630 East in Frostproof on Wednesday afternoon and then grew to 2,000 acres.

The Florida Forest Service issued an evacuation order for all homes in the Indian Lakes Estates area on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 800 homes and 8,000 lots were evacuated.

As of Thursday morning, the fire was still burning, but was under control. Crews are monitoring hot spots.

So far, no injuries have been reported. Fire officials believe some pets may have died in the fire and some cars were burned as well.

Deputies closed State Route 60 when the fire jumped the 4-lane highway. The road has since been opened. County Road 630 was closed, but has also opened.

As soon as the sun comes up on Thursday, fire investigators will be able to begin assessing the damage.

A Citizen’s Information Line has been set up for residents: 863-401-2234, or toll-free at 866-661-0228.

