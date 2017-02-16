Pasco paving company dumps diesel fuel instead of weed killer on crumbling driveways

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Four Wesley Chapel homeowners who paid a combined $18,000 for driveway paving jobs are now dealing with even more problems after the contractors returned to spray what they called “weed killer.”

This follows a Better Call Behnken investigation that found Central Asphalt LLC does not have the proper business licenses to operate in Tampa Bay. Homeowners on Fox Ridge Blvd. say they were approached by workers with “extra asphalt” and offered great deals. Days later, grass grew up in their new driveways.

Company owner Keith Burton promised 8 On Your Side that he would make things right and that he is based in Ohio and works in Florida during the winter.

But Pasco County Code Enforcement found the workers did not spray weed killer. They sprayed diesel fuel. Now, that fuel is eating away the asphalt.

“It just crumbles under your feet now,” said Mary Williams.

Code Enforcement found the business does not have a business license, did not pull permits, laid asphalt right on top of the grass, did not apply a proper base, and poured just 2 inches of pavement.

When caught by 8 On Your Side and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, they spread a mixture of salt and diesel fuel on three of the driveways.

“They even offered to seal it, but then they said they couldn’t come back in the neighborhood for some reason,” Williams said.

Now, the company stopped returning calls, Williams said, and won’t come back. That may be because the county is looking for the workers.

Pasco County Spokesman Doug Tobin said the county sent four citations to two addresses the county has for the company.

