Hillsborough tax collector working on plan to replace PTC

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County’s tax collector believes the Public Transportation Commission is a broken agency.

Doug Belden said he’s putting a team together to move forward from problems and controversy surrounding the PTC.

The Florida State Legislature is working on a bill to abolish the PTC. Belden wants to be prepared to take over duties.

Some limo company and taxi services are worried about the future if that happens.

“I believe the industry has to be regulated,” said Justin Nystedt, who owns a fleet of limos in Tampa.

“It’s in the best interest of the traveling public to have, not only licensed operators that are operating the vehicles, commercial insurance is a big issue, and the age of the vehicles. I think that all needs to be regulated,” said Nystedt.

Belden put in a public records request at the PTC to examine existing contracts, policies and procedures.

“Right now it’s very, very broken. It’s very evident,” said Belden.

He believes his office can do the job much more efficiently.

“This to me is a basic business challenge to a very broken system, obviously, that is not functioning,” said Belden.

Belden is directing his team to look at the process of the PTC and then make a plan to improve the quality of the process.

“It’s got to be consistent, it’s got to be equitable among all, whether it be Uber, Lyft, the taxicab industry, ambulances or the tow guys. It can’t be up and down. It’s got to be a constant policy, consistent regulations,” said Belden.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories