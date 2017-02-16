Hillsborough tax collector working on plan to replace PTC

News Channel 8 Reporter Jeff Patterson By Published: Updated:
The Brandon Hillsborough County Tax Collector's office is located on 3030 N. Falkenburg Rd.
The Brandon Hillsborough County Tax Collector's office is located on 3030 N. Falkenburg Rd.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County’s tax collector believes the Public Transportation Commission is a broken agency.

Doug Belden said he’s putting a team together to move forward from problems and controversy surrounding the PTC.

The Florida State Legislature is working on a bill to abolish the PTC. Belden wants to be prepared to take over duties.

Some limo company and taxi services are worried about the future if that happens.

“I believe the industry has to be regulated,” said Justin Nystedt, who owns a fleet of limos in Tampa.

“It’s in the best interest of the traveling public to have, not only licensed operators that are operating the vehicles, commercial insurance is a big issue, and the age of the vehicles. I think that all needs to be regulated,” said Nystedt.

Belden put in a public records request at the PTC to examine existing contracts, policies and procedures.

“Right now it’s very, very broken. It’s very evident,” said Belden.

He believes his office can do the job much more efficiently.

“This to me is a basic business challenge to a very broken system, obviously, that is not functioning,” said Belden.

Belden is directing his team to look at the process of the PTC and then make a plan to improve the quality of the process.

“It’s got to be consistent, it’s got to be equitable among all, whether it be Uber, Lyft, the taxicab industry, ambulances or the tow guys. It can’t be up and down. It’s got to be a constant policy, consistent regulations,” said Belden.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s