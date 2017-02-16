Hillsborough community comes together to find missing 11-year-old with Asperger’s Syndrome

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – A person who called 911 in the search for 11-year-old Jenna Irmler had been searching for her with dozens of others in Brandon on Wednesday.

Thursday morning, Richard Brown just happened to be driving his motorcycle down State Road 39 in Crystal Springs, just south of Zephyrhills and spotted her on the side of the road.

Jenna had also been spotted at the Circle K convenience store just yards away.

“I said ‘I don’t want to frighten you, young lady,’” said Brown, as he recalled talking to Jenna. “’I’m just keeping an eye out for the girl who’s lost from Brandon.’”

Brown couldn’t believe it.

“I said ‘are you okay?’ and she said, ‘yes I am.’ And I asked her again, ‘are you sure you’re okay?’ She said ‘yes.’”

Brown said he called 911, but Jenna took off.

Moments later, he was able to spot a deputy.

“I brought him back to here and led her that way,” he told News Channel 8. “In fact, the sheriff said they would have never found her down this road.”

“She looked pretty normal to me,” said Debbie Cintron, as she filled up at the Circle K where Jenna had been just an hour before.

Cintron also spotted Jenna and the many deputies who rushed to the scene once she was found.

“They were talking to her and they just put her in the car,” Cintron told News Channel 8.

Not long after, Jenna was reunited with her family. Both Brown and Cintron call it a miracle.

“It’s a blessing,” said Cintron. “That’s a real blessing.”

“To see that she was safe, and that she was fine, and that she was talking and that nobody had grabbed her or anything… I have a daughter who’s very special to me and that was my inspiration,” Brown said as he fought back tears.

Investigators have yet to say exactly why Jenna was so far away from home and how she got there.

