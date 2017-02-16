Former President George W. Bush holds book signing in Tampa

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
George W. Bush
Former President George W. Bush (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – President George W. Bush is headed to Tampa for the next leg of his book tour.

The former president will be at MacDill Air Force Base on Monday, February 27 to sign copies of Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors, a collection of oil paintings by Bush of American servicemen and women.

The book includes stories written by Bush about each subject, honoring their service and shedding light on their sacrifices.

To meet the former president, attendees must wear wristbands, which are available for purchase at the MacDill Main Exchange (813-824-0511).

Customers are limited to three copies of Portraits of Courage for the former president to sign.  All proceeds will go towards the George W. Bush Presidential Center and its Military Service Initiative.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

Florida woman pours glue into ATMs after card repeatedly declined

Speed Busters: Wesley Chapel woman ‘running for her life’ from speeders

Target 8: Social Security Administration declares St. Pete woman dead

Mulberry boy, 15, accused of shooting, killing his mom’s boyfriend

Pasco woman arrested after leaving 4-year-old to care for sibling, 2, alone

Missing Hillsborough girl, 11, with Asperger’s Syndrome, found alive

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s