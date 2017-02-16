Former President George W. Bush holds book signing in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – President George W. Bush is headed to Tampa for the next leg of his book tour.

The former president will be at MacDill Air Force Base on Monday, February 27 to sign copies of Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors, a collection of oil paintings by Bush of American servicemen and women.

The book includes stories written by Bush about each subject, honoring their service and shedding light on their sacrifices.

To meet the former president, attendees must wear wristbands, which are available for purchase at the MacDill Main Exchange (813-824-0511).

Customers are limited to three copies of Portraits of Courage for the former president to sign. All proceeds will go towards the George W. Bush Presidential Center and its Military Service Initiative.

