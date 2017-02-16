Florida woman pours glue into ATMs after card repeatedly declined

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman who became angry after her debit/credit card was declined by two ATMs and decided to pour glue into both machines has been arrested.

Pensacola police say Gweynn M. Brown, 32, was arrested in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Detectives said surveillance images showed Brown walking up to the ATM at Beach Community Bank, located in the 4400 block of Bayou Blvd, on January 21.

Brown can be seen with a small tube of glue as she approached the machine. Investigators said, Brown made several attempts to use her card but the machine failed each time.

Surveillance images show Brown walked away, then glue was found poured into the ATM, according to police.

Minutes later, Brown is seen on surveillance approaching another ATM at the Coastal Bank and Trust down the road from the first bank.

“Again, she was caught on camera holding some glue in one of her hands while trying to make a transaction. After the card was declined, she poured glue into the machine,” police said.

A second suspect, Daniel Asano, 25, was also arrested. Police said Asano was inside a rental truck while Brown poured the glue into the ATMs.

Brown and Asano were also wanted in connection with numerous car burglaries and check frauds in Walton County and a slew of crimes in cities through the southeast.

