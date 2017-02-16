Cops: St. Pete woman kidnapped neighbor’s baby to force mom to change testimony

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A baby girl who was taken from her mother by a neighbor during a bizarre kidnapping has been returned to safety, St. Pete police say.

St. Petersburg Police Department detectives say the woman who kidnapped the infant took her in an effort to get the infant’s mother to change her testimony in a prior case in which the kidnapping suspect is accused of trying to run over her husband.

That incident happened at 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15. Police say Anita Johnson, 33, saw her neighbor, Lorraine Rainey, 35, try to run over her husband, Robert Rainey on 1st Avenue North. Robert Rainey was not injured. Johnson is a key witness in the case.

Police say on Thursday morning, Lorraine Rainey forced her way into Anita Johnson’s home on 1st Avenue North and coerced her into driving to police headquarters to change her statement.

While Johnson was inside the building, Rainey stayed in the car with Johnson’s 2 and 1/2 month-old daughter, London Baker.

When Johnson came out, Rainey and the baby were gone.

Police say Rainey left with the baby and caught a ride with an unknown person who drove her to her neighborhood.

When Rainey saw police at the property, she began to walk and run around the neighborhood until police spotted her.

The baby was returned to her mother unharmed.

A St. Pete detective shot video of the baby being reunited with her mom at police headquarters.

After Rainey was taken into custody, she claimed the victim, Anita Johnson, was having an affair with her husband.

Police say Lorraine Rainey will be charged with burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with a witness and kidnapping.

