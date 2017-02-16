Composite image of suspected Satellite Beach rapist released

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – Police have released a composite image of a man they say attacked and raped a woman while she was at a Satellite Beach park Sunday night.

Satellite Beach police said the attack happened at Hightower Beach Park.

The victim told police she was sitting in her car when a white man pulled her from the vehicle, pinned her to the ground and then struck her several times in the face and head.

The man proceeded to sexually assault the victim in the parking lot, police said.

The victim was treated at a hospital and has been released.

The attacker is described as being between 30-40 years old and approximately 175 pounds. He likely has fresh scratches and bruises, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Satellite Beach Police Department.

