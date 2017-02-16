5-year-old Tennessee boy dies after being mauled by family dogs

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A little boy died after being attacked by his family’s dogs in Clarksville Thursday morning.
Police said the tragic incident happened at 8:20 a.m. at a home on Charles Thomas Road.
The 5-year-old child reportedly suffered extensive injuries after being mauled by the dogs, both English Mastiffs who were under a year old.
The boy was taken to Tennova Medical Center where he died a short time later. His identity was not immediately known.
Police say the dogs have been placed in the custody of Montgomery County Animal Control.
