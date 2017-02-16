3 charged with torturing turtle, beating disabled veteran

ap By Published: Updated:
turtle

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say they’ve arrested three young men after they beat up a disabled Navy veteran who told them to stop torturing a turtle at a central Florida apartment complex.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that 45-year-old Garry Blough was attacked Tuesday afternoon. He says his wife had told him three people were outside smashing a fresh water turtle to the ground and kicking it. Blough says he went outside and told them to stop and then told his wife to call the police.

An arrest report says the suspects, ages 23, 18 and 16, punched Blough and then kicked him while he was on the ground. Paramedics said Blough suffered shattered skull and facial bones, a concussion and a severely injured eye.

Daytona Beach police arrested the suspects and charged them with aggravated battery and animal cruelty.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s