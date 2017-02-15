You Paid For It: New study concludes tourism spending a loser for taxpayers

(WFLA) — A new study finds that spending public money to promote tourism in Florida and many other states is a real loser for taxpayers.

That study throws cold water on the tourism promotion industry comes just when there is a titanic struggle underway that will soon decide the fate of Visit Florida, the private tourism promotion agency funded by $76 million state tax dollars. On a local level Visit Tampa Bay, another private tourism promotion agency, counts on $12.5 million tax dollars to lure visitors to Hillsborough County.

Both agencies cite marketing studies they have commissioned to prove they are outstanding investments for Florida taxpayers. Visit Florida insists its return on investment is $3.2 tax dollars for every tax dollar spent by Visit Florida. Visit Tampa Bay’s claims are even bolder– $71 returned to the local economy for every dollar spent. Visit Tampa Bay’s CEO Santiago Corrada recently claimed responsibility for luring 20 million visitors to Hillsborough County last year in a letter to lawmakers who have demanded to see details his agency’s finances.

But, Ball State University economist Michael Hicks insists that both agencies are absolutely wrong. Hicks claims his academic research of public tourism spending in Florida and dozens of other states covering a 38 year period indicates that spending public money to advertise for tourism is a pathetic loser for taxpayers—a waste of your money.

Hicks’ co-authored study “An Analysis of State-Funded Tourism Promotion” published by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy in November concludes “For every $1 million [public dollars] spent on tourism promotion about $20,000 was generated in extra income for the hotel and motel industry. In other words, as far as the tourism industry goes, public advertising generates two cents for every tax dollar spent.

So are Visit Florida and local agencies like Visit Tampa Bay funded with public money a boon or bust for Florida taxpayers?

